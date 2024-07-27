Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Brunswick stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

