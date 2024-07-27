Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

Insider Activity

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $431,321. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.