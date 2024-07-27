BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 536,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,795. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

