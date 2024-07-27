Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 266,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,120. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BY. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

