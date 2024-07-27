C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $26.43. 1,153,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,311,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

C3.ai Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

