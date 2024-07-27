Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,342 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 687,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,633,000 after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 393,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,143. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.