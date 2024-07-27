Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 67.0% in July

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Up 1.6 %
CLLXF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
About Callinex Mines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.