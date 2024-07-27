Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 67.0% in July

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

CLLXF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

About Callinex Mines

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.