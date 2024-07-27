Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Up 0.2%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.88 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). Approximately 39,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 104,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.38 ($0.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Calnex Solutions from GBX 110 ($1.42) to GBX 115 ($1.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £42.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

