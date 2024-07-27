Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

