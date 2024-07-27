Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) to “Buy”

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

ALAR stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Alarum Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.