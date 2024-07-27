CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance
CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.00 million.
