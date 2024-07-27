CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.13 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.26% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

