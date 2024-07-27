CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.20 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.86.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

