Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 339,480 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 339,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $107,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,345. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

