Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 34,775 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $96,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. 1,220,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average is $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

