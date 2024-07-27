Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 490,397 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,397 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.27% of Kroger worth $111,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.