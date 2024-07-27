Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $38,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,677,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Global Payments by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $101.19. 1,778,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

