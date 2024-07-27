Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 74,788 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,788 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,285. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

