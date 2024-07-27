Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $84,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMP traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.54. 530,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,406. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.95 and a 200 day moving average of $417.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.9 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

