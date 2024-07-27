Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $24.04 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430,709 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $153.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,771. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

