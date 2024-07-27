Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 213.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Ferrari by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Shares of RACE traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,789. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

