Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $29.25 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,585 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,913. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

