Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $32.53 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $149.36. 1,795,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

