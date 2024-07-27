Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 127,400 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.28% of Welltower worth $158,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 639,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

