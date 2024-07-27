Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 454,567 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,567 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $172,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,604,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $191.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.