Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1,052.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,653 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.26. The company had a trading volume of 323,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,815. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

