Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $77,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $356.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

