Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,322,463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,322,463 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $87,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 11,301,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

