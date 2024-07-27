Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 85700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$22.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

