Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$179.29.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

