Capital International Inc. CA Acquires New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,419,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,951. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.