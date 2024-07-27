Capital International Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 31,485 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,181,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,973,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

