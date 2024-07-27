Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Robert Half by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Robert Half Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of RHI stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

