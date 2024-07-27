Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,293 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Globant were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $4,587,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Globant by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. 625,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.