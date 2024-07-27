Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.16% of NetEase worth $108,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NetEase by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.59. 1,851,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

