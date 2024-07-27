Capital International Investors Buys 23,286 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.17% of Moderna worth $67,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,755,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,755,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,428,337 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.