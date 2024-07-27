Capital International Investors Sells 1,526,537 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526,537 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $82,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,021,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,650. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.