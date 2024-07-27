Capital International Investors Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.36% of Nutrien worth $97,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 370.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,325. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

