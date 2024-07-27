Capital International Investors Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.36% of Nutrien worth $97,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 370.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,325. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

