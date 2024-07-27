Capital International Sarl Purchases 7,202 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $52.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,366. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.15.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

