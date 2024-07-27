Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,738 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,507,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 499,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.77. 35,657,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,301,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of -512.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

