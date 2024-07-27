Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 91,225 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.41% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $181,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.89.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

