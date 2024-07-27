Capital Research Global Investors Buys 242 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $77,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. 1,488,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,435. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

