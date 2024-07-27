Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,845,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $165,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

