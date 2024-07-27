Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $68,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,302. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

