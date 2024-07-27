Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.82% of Silicon Laboratories worth $175,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $58,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,131 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $7,037,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 383,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

