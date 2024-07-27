Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.23% of Nutrien worth $60,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

NTR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,325. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

