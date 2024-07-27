Capital Research Global Investors Invests $92.32 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 535,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,323,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.63% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

