Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,026,155 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,026,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $117,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. 8,231,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

