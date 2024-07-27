Capital Research Global Investors Sells 33,729,730 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,729,730 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.24% of Marvell Technology worth $146,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 206,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,626,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.