Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,636,693 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.97% of Vector Group worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 283,371 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 373.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 1,395,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VGR

Vector Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.